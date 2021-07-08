MSU Texas releases further details on federal funding to help students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - MSU Texas is offering $1,000 housing grants for the fall 2021 semester.

The $6.9 million comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. In total, the university received $13.5 million.

Officials with Midwestern State University developed a plan to distribute the money to help eligible students through the spring 2022 semester.

The money is available for students who were enrolled on or after March 13, 2020, when the national emergency for COVID-19 was declared. They are eligible to receive emergency financial aid grants. Those grants are also available for international and DACA students.

Eligible students enrolled in summer 2021, fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters will automatically receive a grant.

Officials with the university said the remaining $6.5 million will be used to recover lost revenue and help students in their college aspirations, including helping those who have account balance holds preventing them from enrolling in the fall or who have graduated and have a transcript hold on their student account. Students who have a student account hold and have attended MSU some time since March 13, 2020 and are enrolled are eligible to receive a one-time grant of up to $5,000.

Grants have already been applied to 61 accounts of students who have graduated since March 2020 and had a transcript hold. Those grants totaled up to $190,300.

