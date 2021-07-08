City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Pregnant woman killed in car crash, doctors deliver unborn baby

By Debra Dolan and KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A woman who was 33 weeks pregnant was killed in a car crash Tuesday, but doctors were able to deliver the baby who is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

KWCH is reporting that 22-year-old Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital after her car was hit by a driver who was running from police.

Officers were initially called to respond to reports of a disturbance with a gun at a hotel. A man told authorities he was robbed at gunpoint and then saw the suspect leave the hotel with another man.

Police were able to identify and arrest Jaime Chavez, 34, of Wichita, for the alleged robbery. The other man, identified as Javan Ervin took off, leading officers on a chase.

According to KWCH, authorities called off the chase due to high speed and traffic conditions, but Ervin continued speeding.

He hit several cars, including Russell’s which was hit so hard that it rolled.

Russell was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead before doctors delivered her unborn child.

“Sammy was taken from us but left behind the most beautiful gift of life,” Brandon Russell posted on Facebook. “Samantha was going to be a fantastic mother. She always had everything planned out and ready to go.”

Words cannot explain or express the emotions going through everyones head today in light of the events that took place...

Posted by Brandon Russell on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Ervin was taken into custody and faces several charges, including felony murder.

Police say Chavez and Ervin are accused of being linked to at least two other robberies.

Copyright 2021 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber McDaniel
Details released in Amber McDaniel’s arrest
Around 5:30 p.m., police were looking for a suspect who was in the area outside the news station.
Suspect caught outside News Channel 6
Leo Lawrence
Suspect arrested in Wichita Falls hatchet attack
Patrick Eugene Fulmer
Man arrested, charged after chase in Wichita County
covid case numbers rising
Covid case numbers are rising in Wichita County

Latest News

He only started walking a month ago, but 2-year-old Marquinn Buckley II is taking major steps...
Miracle child leaves hospital for first time at 2 years old
Miracle child leaves hospital for first time as 2-year-old
Procession for a Terre Haute officer killed in a shooting.
FBI: Motive uncertain in fatal shooting of Indiana officer, charge filed
Over a year after a jury concluded Michael Avenatti tried to extort millions of dollars from...
Avenatti sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for extortion
$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center