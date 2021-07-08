WFISD to continue providing free meals

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Last week, the Wichita Falls Independent School District announced it would be able to continue to provide free meals for students this school year with the help fo food service provider Chartwells.

The money for the meals is from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Chartells said while they were able to get everything together last year for the meals, they feel having the heads up this time around will allow them to make a great impact.

“So, we are taking those lessons that we learned and we are applying those to this year and obviously there are things we can do better,” Farai Sithole of Chartwells said. “We can always improve on all processes and how we do things and how we look at those things and I think that is the most important thing. You look at where you failed and you say ‘How can we correct these and do better’ because I think our kids deserve better.”

