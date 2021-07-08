Why you still can’t recycle plastics in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 16 months after the beginning of the pandemic plastics still cannot be recycled in Wichita Falls.

“It’s certainly not economical for us to do that right now,” Russell Schreiber, public works director for the city of Wichita Falls said.

Schriber says its a few different reasons that #1 and #2 plastic recycling hasn’t returned, mainly it’s just not profitable anymore to do so.

“The material prices have just plummeted, some of the prices that used to be at $110, $180 a ton are now at $40 a ton,” Schreiber said.

With the process unprofitable by a large margin, Schreiber says it’s not in the city’s best interest to resume the program.

“We are very understaffed in the sanitation department and it takes a lot of manpower and equipment and time to recycle that plastic,” Schreiber said.

So until the economy returns to pre-pandemic levels, Wichitans will have to look at other ways to go green.

“We don’t want to rush back into something that’s going to cost us additional money in the sanitation division that could ultimately end up forcing us to raise our rates,” Schreiber said.

The city’s organic recycling, along with drop-off locations for metals, glass, and newspapers are operational.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.