13TH Annual Hometown Heroes Promotion

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Kiowa Casino and Hotel held their 13th Annual Hometown Heroes Promotion today giving out $46,852.10. This was the largest single year amount given out in the 13 years of doing this.

It was spread out to 16 different local agencies of first-responders and non-profit organizations. There 13 year total is now at $310,000 and the organizations said it is amazing to be a part of this and to know that the community truly cares.

“Since the beginning we have been contributing a portion of our gaming revenue to those organizations,” Jon Peters Chief Operation Officer and General Manager of Kiowa Casino and Hotel said. “We are very proud of our community, because we need their assistance. Without them this would not be possible.”

Many first responders and non-profits struggle with decreased funding. The organizations said how much this annual promotion means to them and their organization as a whole.

“We have great support from the citizens that we serve and businesses such as this that are willing to step forward and contribute to help our organization do our job,” Melvin Joyner Deputy of Wichita County Sheriff’s Office. “It is very heartwarming to know we have these individuals out here.”

“Serving your community is sometimes a thankless job but we always want to recognize them because of what they offer and sacrifice to the community,” Peters said.” “They are very special in our eyes. In some way or somehow they are always helping someone you know or friends and family.”

