Chlorine shortage affecting pool stores nationwide

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -For almost a year now, there has been a shortage in chlorine tablets. This is all started from three catastrophic events that happened to the manufacturing area for chlorine tablets.

They were hit with Hurricane Laura, then Hurricane Delta and finally had a fire at their repackaging plant. This has set them back for a year with no end in sight just yet.

However companies are using new cleaning methods which uses less chlorine but still sanitizes your pool the same. Paul Buckingham, co-owner of outback pools and spas in Wichita Falls said he knew the potential on what the shortage could bring so he had to order chlorine in advance to get through 2021.

“We have a big customer base, we knew we needed to have enough supplies to be able to keep them swimming all through 2021,” Buckingham said. “Pools are still the best way to enjoy family and friends. We did not want anyone missing those moments.”

There is no time table for when the shortages will end so Buckingham said moving forward shipments of chlorine will be different compared to normal.

“Next year we are still looking at having shortages,” Buckingham said. “At least that is what they are telling us so when we place our early buys and get those orders coming in, they wont come to us in a lump sum, they will be sending them to us incrementally.”

