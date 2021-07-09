City Guide
Faith Resale Store nearing completion

By Michael Grace
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Faith Mission now has a completion date circled for their new Faith Resale Store on Lamar Street in downtown Wichita Falls.

The completion date is set for September 9.

The store will feature more high-end and boutique items.

A second location will not only bring in more money to run their two missions, but it will also give more job opportunities to individuals as they try to get back on their feet.

“More job opportunities, we’ll have more places for men and women to go to work, and when they get that experience and that confidence it gives them the opportunity to go to work in the real world,” CEO of Faith Mission Steve Sparks said. “So, we’re hoping that this will help us expand our programs as well as our outreach to the community.”

Right now, construction is 80% complete.

A mural on the outside of the building will also be revealed during the grand opening.

