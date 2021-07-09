Health department reports two new Coronavirus deaths in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Health District reported two new deaths from the Coronavirus this week.

One of the victims was in their 40s and the other in their 60s. The person in their 60s, according to the health department, had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine yet still got the virus.

For the week ending July 9, health officials said there are 53 new Coronavirus cases and 28 new recoveries from the virus. Currently, 10 people are hospitalized from the virus in the county. There are currently 88 active cases of the virus.

There have been 48 vaccine breakthrough cases in the county so far, with three new breakthrough cases in the past week. All three were symptomatic.

