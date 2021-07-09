Health officials address Delta variant in Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The COVID-19 Delta variant is on the rise in the U.S., and it’s hit Texas. Wichita Falls-Wichita County health director Lou Kreidler says at this time no testing is being done on positive cases to identity if it’s Delta because you have to have specific requirements from the state.

Sub testing is only done on people who are fully vaccinated and hospitalized but Kriederl said that does not mean the delta variant is not in this area.

The CDC said the Delta variant is easily spread through smaller communities of non-vaccinated people.

“With all the travel that we have, what we know is that, that variant is as close as the metroplex,” Kriedler said. “We have a very fluent society so people travel back and forth from the metroplex. They get on their plans and go.”

She said the good news is vaccines are proving to be effective against the Delta variant.

