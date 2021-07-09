Low summer weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures are lower compared to last years summer and it’s been quite a benefit to everyone.

Angel Portillo at Texas A&M Forest Services says cooler weather is needed but we should still stay on top of safety tips such as cutting grass on time to prevent fires. Portillo mentions the weather we’ve received from the rain is giving us a break and helping out farmers as well.

“Some of the benefits the community had is enjoying the summer, enjoying the rain and a lot of the farmers are enjoying this rain that’s helping out their crops,” says Portillo. He also went on to add good news. He’s seen 90% less of fire responses compared to last year in our area.

