Penne and Kitana are looking for a forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy stopped by News Channel 6 Friday to introduce us to two new adoptable pets.

She brought in Penne and Kitana, two nine-week-old kittens.

Both have been microchipped.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue officials will be at Petco on Saturday from noon until 4 p.m.

For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

