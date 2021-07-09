Rain chances return Saturday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we are going to see warm conditions once again. We will have a high of 93 with mostly sunny skies. The wind will remain out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. Overnight tonight, we will stay dry and see a low of 73. Rain chances will return late Saturday. Saturday is looking hot. We will have a high of 96 with partly cloudy skies. Saturday night, a cold front will move through the area. When that happens, storms will also move through. We have a 30% chance of storms Saturday night. The storms should clear the area by sunrise Sunday. However, some storms may return Sunday night. Sunday will still be warm with a high of 90.

