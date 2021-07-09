City Guide
Roxie is looking for a forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News Channel 6 Friday to introduce us to a new animal looking for a forever home.

Roxie was brought to the shelter about six weeks ago with a litter of kittens. While some of them have already been adopted, now it’s time for Roxie, too.

The adoption fee at the shelter has been waived through Saturday, July 10, though other fees still apply.

Wichita Falls Animal Services Center is located at 1207 Hatton Road.

You can see all their adoptable pets at Petango.com.

