Warrant issued for suspect in June shooting in Wichita Falls

James Dean Hawkins
James Dean Hawkins(Wichita County Jail)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in a shooting.

Wichita Falls police said around 12:19 a.m. on June 27, a shooting victim was found on the 600 block of Stratford near the east alley.

Police said the victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds, but is expected to survive.

A warrant has been issued for James Dean Hawkins of Wichita Falls for Aggravated Assault.

Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

You’re asked to call Wichita Falls Police at 940-720-5000 or Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 if you know of Hawkins’ whereabouts.

