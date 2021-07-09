WF artist grabs attention of city with sketch

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A little over a week ago, Wichita Falls resident and aspiring sketch artist, Derrick Holt was planning on taking a trip to Amarillo for inspiration, but when heavy rain shut that trip down, he decided to turn to his own backyard.

“What’s more beautiful thing to draw than the falls here in town,” Holt said.

After two days and more than eight hours of work, Holt’s masterpiece was complete.

“I went out there just kind of having fun just doing what I do and I posted it and everybody loved it. I’m super grateful,” Holt said.

Overnight, the post garnered hundreds of likes and was shared all over Facebook. Eventually, it caught the eye of the Falls’ most familiar face.

“So I reached out to him and asked him how much, fully anticipating that he would say ‘oh I’m going to keep this for me or I’m going to keep this in my family, then he shot back a price, and here I am today holding my picture. I’m absolutely floored,” City of Wichita Falls’ Mayor and buyer Stephen Santellana said. “To me, this is one of the most fantastic things I own as far as art.”

Santellana plans on displaying the picture front and center in his office for all to see.

And, as for Holt, he hopes the inspiration from home sets him on a path to turn his passion into a career.

“It’s just one post and it was overnight so, it’s only up from here, it has to be,” Holt said.

