City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WF artist grabs attention of city with sketch

Familiar face purchases the piece
By Michael Grace
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A little over a week ago, Wichita Falls resident and aspiring sketch artist, Derrick Holt was planning on taking a trip to Amarillo for inspiration, but when heavy rain shut that trip down, he decided to turn to his own backyard.

“What’s more beautiful thing to draw than the falls here in town,” Holt said.

After two days and more than eight hours of work, Holt’s masterpiece was complete.

“I went out there just kind of having fun just doing what I do and I posted it and everybody loved it. I’m super grateful,” Holt said.

Overnight, the post garnered hundreds of likes and was shared all over Facebook. Eventually, it caught the eye of the Falls’ most familiar face.

“So I reached out to him and asked him how much, fully anticipating that he would say ‘oh I’m going to keep this for me or I’m going to keep this in my family, then he shot back a price, and here I am today holding my picture. I’m absolutely floored,” City of Wichita Falls’ Mayor and buyer Stephen Santellana said. “To me, this is one of the most fantastic things I own as far as art.”

Santellana plans on displaying the picture front and center in his office for all to see.

And, as for Holt, he hopes the inspiration from home sets him on a path to turn his passion into a career.

“It’s just one post and it was overnight so, it’s only up from here, it has to be,” Holt said.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber McDaniel
Details released in Amber McDaniel’s arrest
Around 5:30 p.m., police were looking for a suspect who was in the area outside the news station.
Suspect caught outside News Channel 6
Leo Lawrence
Suspect arrested in Wichita Falls hatchet attack
Patrick Eugene Fulmer
Man arrested, charged after chase in Wichita County
covid case numbers rising
Covid case numbers are rising in Wichita County

Latest News

chlorine shortage affecting stores nationwide
Chlorine shortage affecting pool stores nationwide
The money for the meals is from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
WFISD to continue providing free meals
Atmos Energy donated $500 to Child Care Partners.
Atmos Energy donates to Child Care Partners
Midwestern State University is continuing to receive and use federal funds from the American...
MSU Texas releases further details on federal funding to help students