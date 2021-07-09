Wichita Falls Police looking for suspect in Thursday night assault

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police are looking for a man in connection to an assault.

Investigators said a woman was walking on Della Street Thursday night when she saw a man trying to sleep behind the Cash Store on Southwest Parkway. She told police the man asked her a question, she answered and kept walking.

When she reached the 1600 block of Celia, she told police the same man ran up behind her and grabbed her. She was able to defend herself and the man ran off. Police noted the woman had visible minor injuries from the assault.

The suspect was described as a clean-shaven man approximately 6 feet tall with light colored hair. Witnesses said he had a red and white either striped or plaid shirt with dark pants.

If you have any information on the crime you can call Wichita Falls Police at 940-720-5000 or Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.