City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Cat from collapsed building found alive, returned to family

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Binx the cat, who had lived on the ninth floor of the South Florida condo building that collapsed last month, has been found safe and returned to its family, officials said Friday.

Gina Nicole Vlasek, co-founder of The Kitty Campus, posted on Facebook that a black cat resembling Binx was found near the rubble of the Surfside building Thursday night and brought to the group’s nearby facility in Miami Beach. A former Champlain Towers South resident visited The Kitty Campus on Friday and confirmed that the feline was hers, Vlasek said.

“We are so grateful to be able to help in any small way,” Vlasek wrote.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during a news conference Friday evening that Binx was recognized by a volunteer who had been feeding cats near the collapsed building.

“I’m glad that this small miracle could bring some light into the lives of a grieving family today and could provide a bright spot for our whole community in the midst of this terrible tragedy,” Levine Cava said.

The mayor said animal control workers are continuing to place live traps in the area in hopes of recovering pets that might have escaped the deadly collapse.

The 12-story building collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24. Officials have confirmed 79 people killed, with 61 still unaccounted for.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber McDaniel
Details released in Amber McDaniel’s arrest
Two men are dead and a woman is wounded after what Houston police say was a murder-suicide at a...
2 dead, 1 wounded in murder-suicide at Texas restaurant
WF artist grabs attention of city
WF artist grabs attention of city with sketch
Wichita Falls police are looking for a man accused of assaulting a woman Thursday night.
Wichita Falls Police looking for suspect in Thursday night assault
The more contagious strain of the virus has made its way to Texas.
Health officials address Delta variant in Texas

Latest News

Work to remove the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee began early Saturday morning.
‘An incredible day’ as Robert E. Lee statue removed in Charlottesville
Health officials are concerned about a new version of the Covid-19 virus which is spreading in...
Delta variant results in rise of new cases
Mayor reacts to missing cat found from collapse
Over 30 million people are under heat alerts this weekend.
California wildfire advances as heat wave blankets US West