City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Engagement ring sales soar as US rebounds from COVID-19

There's been a rise in couples getting engaged in the U.S.
There's been a rise in couples getting engaged in the U.S.(KTVZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More Americans are saying “I do.”

The wedding industry is making a major rebound as much of the United States is bouncing back from COVID-19.

Price Blanchard, an executive vice president with the Shane Co., a privately held jeweler, told CNN business sales of both engagement rings and wedding bands are on the rise.

In addition, nuptials that were postponed due to the pandemic are also taking place as family and friends are able to gather again in person.

One reason for a rise in marriages, besides true love, is many Americans have been able to save money during the shutdown while they were not able to go out.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber McDaniel
Details released in Amber McDaniel’s arrest
Two men are dead and a woman is wounded after what Houston police say was a murder-suicide at a...
2 dead, 1 wounded in murder-suicide at Texas restaurant
WF artist grabs attention of city
WF artist grabs attention of city with sketch
Wichita Falls police are looking for a man accused of assaulting a woman Thursday night.
Wichita Falls Police looking for suspect in Thursday night assault
The more contagious strain of the virus has made its way to Texas.
Health officials address Delta variant in Texas

Latest News

Amy Carter, left, rises her glass during a toast to her parents former President Jimmy Carter...
Jimmy Carter, wife Rosalynn celebrate 75 years of marriage
Over 30 million people are under heat alerts this weekend.
California wildfire advances as heat wave blankets US West
The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a child was shot Saturday morning.
Police investigate after child shot in Wichita Falls
Work to remove the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee began early Saturday morning.
‘An incredible day’ as Robert E. Lee statue removed in Charlottesville