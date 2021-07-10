City Guide
Police investigate after child shot in Wichita Falls

The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a child was shot Saturday morning.
The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a child was shot Saturday morning.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An eight-year-old boy is in a hospital after being shot in Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls Police responded to Cynthia Lane at 11:52 a.m. Saturday. There, they found an eight-year-old boy who had been shot.

Police said the child was taken to United Regional in serious but stable condition and was later taken to Cooks Children Medical Center in Fort Worth.

No further details have been released, but police said they believe this was an isolated incident.

