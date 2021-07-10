City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Storms overnight

Storms tonight
Storms tonight(KAUZ)
By Mason Brighton
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Saturday we see another hot and humid summer day. This afternoon we will have a high near 93, skies will be partly cloudy. Around midnight tonight a cold front moves in bringing with it strong-to-severe thunderstorms. Our Oklahoma counties and Texas counties along the Red River will have the best chance of seeing storms. The main threats will be strong winds over 60 mph and hail up to the size of golf balls. By tomorrow morning we are done with the rain. Sunday will have a high in the low 90′s, thanks to the cold front it will feel less humid. Next week temps look to stay in the mid to low 90′s.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber McDaniel
Details released in Amber McDaniel’s arrest
Two men are dead and a woman is wounded after what Houston police say was a murder-suicide at a...
2 dead, 1 wounded in murder-suicide at Texas restaurant
WF artist grabs attention of city
WF artist grabs attention of city with sketch
Wichita Falls police are looking for a man accused of assaulting a woman Thursday night.
Wichita Falls Police looking for suspect in Thursday night assault
The more contagious strain of the virus has made its way to Texas.
Health officials address Delta variant in Texas

Latest News

Rain Chances Return Saturday Night
Rain Chances Return Saturday Night
How do thunderstorms form?
Saturday Night Cold Front
Rain chances return Saturday night
A Little Hotter
A Little Hotter