Storms overnight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Saturday we see another hot and humid summer day. This afternoon we will have a high near 93, skies will be partly cloudy. Around midnight tonight a cold front moves in bringing with it strong-to-severe thunderstorms. Our Oklahoma counties and Texas counties along the Red River will have the best chance of seeing storms. The main threats will be strong winds over 60 mph and hail up to the size of golf balls. By tomorrow morning we are done with the rain. Sunday will have a high in the low 90′s, thanks to the cold front it will feel less humid. Next week temps look to stay in the mid to low 90′s.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.