Mild Sunday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After a very active night, skies have cleared leaving us with a milder end to the weekend. Sunday we will have a high near 90. Thanks to the cold front, it is much less humid today. This afternoon a few heavy showers will move across our far southwestern counties, these do not appear to become severe. Once those showers clear out, we look to stay dry through the week. Monday will have a high near 93 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday temperatures warm up into the mid 90′s.

