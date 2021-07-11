City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Mild Sunday

By Mason Brighton
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After a very active night, skies have cleared leaving us with a milder end to the weekend. Sunday we will have a high near 90. Thanks to the cold front, it is much less humid today. This afternoon a few heavy showers will move across our far southwestern counties, these do not appear to become severe. Once those showers clear out, we look to stay dry through the week. Monday will have a high near 93 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday temperatures warm up into the mid 90′s.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a child was shot Saturday morning.
Police investigate after child shot in Wichita Falls
Amber McDaniel
Details released in Amber McDaniel’s arrest
James Dean Hawkins
Warrant issued for suspect in June shooting in Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls police are looking for a man accused of assaulting a woman Thursday night.
Wichita Falls Police looking for suspect in Thursday night assault
Two men are dead and a woman is wounded after what Houston police say was a murder-suicide at a...
2 dead, 1 wounded in murder-suicide at Texas restaurant

Latest News

Rain Chances Return Saturday Night
Rain Chances Return Saturday Night
Storms tonight
Storms overnight
How do thunderstorms form?
Saturday Night Cold Front
Rain chances return Saturday night