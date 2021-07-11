WFPD build STEM classroom for Eastside students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Jeanne Wakeman Head Start Center builds outdoor STEM classroom for students during summer break.

The classroom will be a place for students to participate in stem activities, plant gardens and have a safe place to be themselves.

“When the children come outside to play over on this side of town sometimes there’s not much beauty to look. So the East Side is starting these new incentives with murals and we wanted to embrace that spirit,” said Josh Taylor Executive Director of The Jeanne Wakeman Head Start Center.

Both of the Jeanne Wakeman Head Start Center campuses officially have outdoor classrooms. The new classrooms costs a total of $4,000 and the new experience will help the center continue to shape the minds of kids from infants to toddlers.

“This was one was a grant from The Junior League and the classroom at Wakeman I think was a grant from delta Kapa Gamma. So they gave us the funding for the construction material and our partnership with Texas Agriculture Life is going to bring the dirt and hopefully some of the curriculum as well,” said Taylor.

The classroom was built by the hands of officers and recruits in The Wichita Falls Police Department Association.

“A lot of time we see the worst of worst of people somedays and it’s always good to come out. Most of us do this job for children they are innocent so whenever we can do something positive that can impact children’s lives in a good way it’s always good feeling for us,” said Officer Wilson Police Officer The Wichita Falls Police Department.

“Any program like ours especially non profits we can’t survive without the communities support and love. So this shows directly what we’re doing here is all worth it,” said Taylor.

The First Baptist men’s club helped build the first Jeanne Wakeman outdoor classroom and both classrooms will be a huge surprise for students when they return in August.

