Better Business Bureau warns of social media scams
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau has a warning about a social media scam.
They said to look out for posts of someone you know saying they made money quickly. They said the posts offer to double or triple your money through Bitcoin and apps like CashApp or Venmo.
The Better Business Bureau said people become victims of these scams after their profiles are hacked by scammers offering a Bitcoin investment opportunity. Once that money is transferred, it can be hard to get that money back.
The Better Business Bureau has the following tips to avoid such scams:
- Be cautious of messages that sound too good to be true
- Reach out to the person who messaged you via other channels to confirm their identity
- Watch out for anything on social media promising immediate financial gain
- Be careful of anyone requiring an immediate response
Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.