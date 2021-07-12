City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Cedric the Entertainer to host live Emmy Awards ceremony

FILE - Cedric the Entertainer appears at the world premiere of "The Black Godfather" in Los...
FILE - Cedric the Entertainer appears at the world premiere of "The Black Godfather" in Los Angeles on June 3, 2019.(Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cedric the Entertainer will host the Emmy Awards in September as the ceremony returns to a live telecast after last year’s pandemic-forced virtual event.

There will be a limited audience of nominees and guests at the Microsoft Theatre for the Sept. 19 show, CBS and the TV academy said Monday.

Contenders for the 73rd prime-time Emmys will be announced virtually at 8:30 a.m. PDT Tuesday, streaming live on Emmys.com.

“Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” Cedric the Entertainer said in a statement.

“Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before,” said the actor and comedian, who stars in and produces CBS’ sitcom “The Neighborhood.”

Among the binge-worthy shows that kept viewers company during the COVID-19 pandemic and are considered front-runners for nominations: “The Crown,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Mandalorian” and “Bridgerton.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a child was shot Saturday morning.
Police investigate after child shot in Wichita Falls
Amber McDaniel
Details released in Amber McDaniel’s arrest
The focus of that bill is protecting the public from accused criminals who may be released on...
Wichita County leaders discuss Governor Abbott’s bail reform
James Dean Hawkins
Warrant issued for suspect in June shooting in Wichita Falls
Two men are dead and a woman is wounded after what Houston police say was a murder-suicide at a...
2 dead, 1 wounded in murder-suicide at Texas restaurant

Latest News

Breaking news.
Reports: FDA to attach warning of rare nerve disorder to J&J vaccine
A jet from Sheppard Air Force Base made an emergency landing in Lawton Monday.
Jet from Sheppard AFB makes emergency landing in Lawton
Wisconsin farmers hope for an end to the trade war
Wisconsin farmers hope for an end to tariffs and trade war
The Better Business Bureau wants people to be on the lookout for potential scams on social media.
Better Business Bureau warns of social media scams
Drake Bell
Actor Drake Bell gets probation on child endangerment charge