By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Chantale, originally from Camden, NJ received her B.A. from Widener University and her master’s degree from Drexel University. As a former on-air commentator for PBS39 Reporters Roundtable and former executive assistant for The North Broad Renaissance, she has used her talents and marketing skills to create a positive staple within the City of Philadelphia and surrounding areas. Before moving to Wichita Falls, Chantale served as a freelance writer for The Philadelphia Tribune and WHYY. Chantale was elected to serve a two-year term as board member for The Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists.

In 2018, Chantale was selected as a Philadelphia’s 30 Under 30 recipient. She is excited to be a part of the KAUZ News Channel 6 family and looks forward to serving The City of Wichita Falls and the surrounding areas. She has a 7-year-old son named Jaivyn.

