City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Comanche Nation school supply drive ongoing

.
.(kswo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KAUZ) - Comanche Nation is hosting its annual school supply drive.

The drive is open every Monday in the month of July from noon to 10 p.m.

The event is going on at all Comanche Nation Entertainment casinos and is put on by Comanche Cares, a community giving initiative.

You just have to bring in new school supplies and your July receipt from any one of Comanche Nation Entertainment’s casinos, like the Comanche Red River Hotel Casino in Devol or the Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton, to receive up to $50 in Comanche Credit.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a child was shot Saturday morning.
Police investigate after child shot in Wichita Falls
Amber McDaniel
Details released in Amber McDaniel’s arrest
The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to...
Boy, 3, dies after dental procedure in Kansas
The focus of that bill is protecting the public from accused criminals who may be released on...
Wichita County leaders discuss Governor Abbott’s bail reform
James Dean Hawkins
Warrant issued for suspect in June shooting in Wichita Falls

Latest News

The United Family is making a donation to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.
United Family to donate over 9.2K toilet paper rolls to WFAFB
.
WFAFB Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout July
File photo: Powerlines
ERCOT responds to Gov. Abbott’s directives to improve electric grid reliability
A jet from Sheppard Air Force Base made an emergency landing in Lawton Monday.
Jet from Sheppard AFB makes emergency landing in Lawton