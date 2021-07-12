Comanche Nation school supply drive ongoing

LAWTON, Okla. (KAUZ) - Comanche Nation is hosting its annual school supply drive.

The drive is open every Monday in the month of July from noon to 10 p.m.

The event is going on at all Comanche Nation Entertainment casinos and is put on by Comanche Cares, a community giving initiative.

You just have to bring in new school supplies and your July receipt from any one of Comanche Nation Entertainment’s casinos, like the Comanche Red River Hotel Casino in Devol or the Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton, to receive up to $50 in Comanche Credit.

