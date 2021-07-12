City Guide
Crime Stoppers seeks public help to solve June WF homicide

Guadalupe Valdez
Guadalupe Valdez(KAUZ)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help to solve a June homicide.

Investigators said on June 30 around 11:22 at Avenue L and Taylor, Guadalupe Valdez was shot and killed.

According to Crime Stoppers, police have little information on the crime. They are asking for the public’s help in this week’s Crime of the Week.

CRIME OF THE WEEK FOR RELEASE ON JULY 12, 2021 CRIME STOPPERS NEEDS YOUR HELP IN SOLVING A MURDER. THE CRIME HAPPENED...

Posted by Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers on Monday, July 12, 2021

Anyone with information on the crime or any other felony crime can call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or if calling long distance, 1-800-322-9888.

