Crime Stoppers seeks public help to solve June WF homicide

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help to solve a June homicide.

Investigators said on June 30 around 11:22 at Avenue L and Taylor, Guadalupe Valdez was shot and killed.

According to Crime Stoppers, police have little information on the crime. They are asking for the public’s help in this week’s Crime of the Week.

Anyone with information on the crime or any other felony crime can call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or if calling long distance, 1-800-322-9888.

