City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Reports: FDA to attach warning of rare nerve disorder to J&J vaccine

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce it will attach a warning to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine of increased risk of a rare nerve disorder known as Guillain–Barré syndrome, according to The New York Times.

The development comes after 100 cases of of the disorder were discovered amongst nearly 12.8 million recipients of the vaccine, according to The Washington Post.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a child was shot Saturday morning.
Police investigate after child shot in Wichita Falls
Amber McDaniel
Details released in Amber McDaniel’s arrest
The focus of that bill is protecting the public from accused criminals who may be released on...
Wichita County leaders discuss Governor Abbott’s bail reform
James Dean Hawkins
Warrant issued for suspect in June shooting in Wichita Falls
Two men are dead and a woman is wounded after what Houston police say was a murder-suicide at a...
2 dead, 1 wounded in murder-suicide at Texas restaurant

Latest News

A jet from Sheppard Air Force Base made an emergency landing in Lawton Monday.
Jet from Sheppard AFB makes emergency landing in Lawton
Wisconsin farmers hope for an end to the trade war
Wisconsin farmers hope for an end to tariffs and trade war
The Better Business Bureau wants people to be on the lookout for potential scams on social media.
Better Business Bureau warns of social media scams
Drake Bell
Actor Drake Bell gets probation on child endangerment charge