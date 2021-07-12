Iowa Park, Holliday, Jacksboro softball players named to TSWA all-state teams
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TEXOMA, Texas (KAUZ) - A number of Texoma’s high school softball players have been named to this year’s Texas Sports Writer’s Association all-state teams. Four of them have been given first team honors.
4A ALL-STATE FIRST TEAM
- Pitcher: Abby Dowell, Iowa Park
4A ALL-STATE HONORABLE MENTION
- Catcher: Paige Gallegos, Iowa Park
3A ALL-STATE FIRST TEAM
- Pitcher: Addison Lindemann, Holliday
- Second Base: Kylie Tullous, Jacksboro
- Outfield: Sydney Linn, Holliday
3A ALL-STATE SECOND TEAM
- Outfield: Evelyn Perkins, Holliday
3A ALL-STATE HONORABLE MENTION
- Pitcher: Alex Holman, Jacksboro
