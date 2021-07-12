Iowa Park, Holliday, Jacksboro softball players named to TSWA all-state teams

TEXOMA, Texas (KAUZ) - A number of Texoma’s high school softball players have been named to this year’s Texas Sports Writer’s Association all-state teams. Four of them have been given first team honors.

4A ALL-STATE FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Abby Dowell, Iowa Park

4A ALL-STATE HONORABLE MENTION

Catcher: Paige Gallegos, Iowa Park

3A ALL-STATE FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Addison Lindemann, Holliday

Second Base: Kylie Tullous, Jacksboro

Outfield: Sydney Linn, Holliday

3A ALL-STATE SECOND TEAM

Outfield: Evelyn Perkins, Holliday

3A ALL-STATE HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Alex Holman, Jacksboro

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.