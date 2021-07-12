City Guide
Iowa Park, Holliday, Jacksboro softball players named to TSWA all-state teams

By Emily Bjorklund
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TEXOMA, Texas (KAUZ) - A number of Texoma’s high school softball players have been named to this year’s Texas Sports Writer’s Association all-state teams. Four of them have been given first team honors.

4A ALL-STATE FIRST TEAM

  • Pitcher: Abby Dowell, Iowa Park

4A ALL-STATE HONORABLE MENTION

  • Catcher: Paige Gallegos, Iowa Park

3A ALL-STATE FIRST TEAM

  • Pitcher: Addison Lindemann, Holliday
  • Second Base: Kylie Tullous, Jacksboro
  • Outfield: Sydney Linn, Holliday

3A ALL-STATE SECOND TEAM

  • Outfield: Evelyn Perkins, Holliday

3A ALL-STATE HONORABLE MENTION

  • Pitcher: Alex Holman, Jacksboro

