City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Jet from Sheppard AFB makes emergency landing in Lawton

A jet from Sheppard Air Force Base made an emergency landing in Lawton Monday.
A jet from Sheppard Air Force Base made an emergency landing in Lawton Monday.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A jet from Sheppard Air Force Base made an emergency landing in Lawton Monday.

Crews were called out to the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport around 11:30 a.m. after the jet had an aircraft malfunction and landed safely.

A second jet landed shortly after noon at the same airport, though it landed there to stick close with the pilot’s wingman.

According to a public information officer for Sheppard Air Force Base, the cause of the emergency landing is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a child was shot Saturday morning.
Police investigate after child shot in Wichita Falls
Amber McDaniel
Details released in Amber McDaniel’s arrest
The focus of that bill is protecting the public from accused criminals who may be released on...
Wichita County leaders discuss Governor Abbott’s bail reform
James Dean Hawkins
Warrant issued for suspect in June shooting in Wichita Falls
Two men are dead and a woman is wounded after what Houston police say was a murder-suicide at a...
2 dead, 1 wounded in murder-suicide at Texas restaurant

Latest News

The Better Business Bureau wants people to be on the lookout for potential scams on social media.
Better Business Bureau warns of social media scams
The Better Business Bureau wants people to be on the lookout for potential scams on social media.
BBB address social media scams
Guadalupe Valdez
Crime Stoppers seeks public help to solve June WF homicide
The hiring fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 13.
WFISD Nutrition Department to hold hiring fair