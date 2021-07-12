Jet from Sheppard AFB makes emergency landing in Lawton
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A jet from Sheppard Air Force Base made an emergency landing in Lawton Monday.
Crews were called out to the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport around 11:30 a.m. after the jet had an aircraft malfunction and landed safely.
A second jet landed shortly after noon at the same airport, though it landed there to stick close with the pilot’s wingman.
According to a public information officer for Sheppard Air Force Base, the cause of the emergency landing is under investigation.
