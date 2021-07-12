Julia Melim

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Julia is a talk show host, on-air talent, public speaker, content creator, writer, producer, and the new Host/Producer for our News Channel 6′ City Guide. She’s Brazilian, Millennial, loves soccer and started out as on camera talent at Telemundo, furthering her career as a Latina woman in entertainment. She went to the University of Kansas and is a Jayhawk at heart. Go Jayhawks! She traveled all over the world before she made her way to Texas.

She is known as a red-carpet host for multiple outlets in Los Angeles and New York City, including Hollywood TV via Reuters’ digital distribution platform, Real TV Films, AOL, and New You, with footage being featured on Entertainment Tonight/The Insider, NBC, CBS ABC, CNN, AP, Splash News, RTL (Germany), interviewing celebrities on the red carpet with over 400 million views on YouTube and over 150-thousand twitter followers.

She also worked as the Host for the Port & Shopping Channel featuring the best places to see and what to do at exotic travel destinations, and representing luxury brands across the globe, such as Cartier, Hublot and Tag Heuer. Also, as a producer at Netflix for the series Ultimate Beastmaster executive produced by Sylvester Stallone and Dave Broome. In addition, she was the international tv host for AOL at Rock in Rio 2015. She also does standup comedy and can be seen at the Comedy Store, The Comic Strip, Gotham Comedy Club, The Stand and Greenwich Village.

Her favorite Starbucks is an Iced Chai Latte with a shot of espresso. And, she loves Disney movies. Her most recent favorite Disney film is Soul and she cried during The Lion King (the movie and the Broadway production).

She founded Feed Your Soul Films, creating inspiring video content and online resources to feed your soul, launching a podcast on Happiness, Wellness and Relationships titled Feed Your Soul Mixtape broadcasted weekly on Spotify for Wellness Wednesday.

Some of her favorite moments as a host include interviewing Sarah Jessica Parker, Academy Award winning directors Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, and covering the New Year’s Eve Ball drop with Ryan Seacrest in New York City.

Watch Julia on the City Guide, Monday through Friday at 5:55am and 6:55am. And, Saturday Mornings at 8am and Sunday mornings at 6:30am.

