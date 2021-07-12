City Guide
Nice for July

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures on Monday were about as good as it gets for this time of the year in this part of the country. However, it looks like those will be increasing a little this week but still not too bad for this time of the year. Highs, for the most part, will be in the middle 90s. The average high this time of the year is around 97. Any rain chances will be few and far between.

