Rain chances are looking slim this week

By Garrett James
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we are going to see a high of 91 with sunny skies. The wind will be shifting from the north to the south only at about 10 mph. Today, an isolated sprinkle or two cannot be ruled out in our southern counties. However, rain chances are slim to none. That is going to be the case with Tuesday. However, we do have a 10% chance of a shower or storm in our eastern counties. Tuesday, we will have a high of 96 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday, we will dry out and stay hot. We will have a high of 94 with Sunny skies. Thursday looks to be hot and windy. Thursday, we will have a high of 96 with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be strong out of the south at 15-25 mph.

