United Family to donate over 9.2K toilet paper rolls to WFAFB

The United Family is making a donation to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The United Family will donate 9,216 toilet paper rolls to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank on Wednesday.

More than 200,000 rolls of toilet paper are being donated to food banks across Texas and New Mexico, representing over $90,000 in value.

United Family officials said communities saw toilet paper fly off the shelves last year due to COVID-19, and they were reminded of how important the necessity is for everyone.

