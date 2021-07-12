WFISD Nutrition Department to hold hiring fair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Independent School District’s Nutrition Department will host a hiring fair this week.

The department is powered by Chartwells K12.

The hiring fair is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 13.

The department is gearing up for the start of the school year.

Interviews will be conducted on the spot.

Candidates can apply at the fair or in advance using their smart phone by texting 558678 to 75000.

