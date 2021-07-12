City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFISD Nutrition Department to hold hiring fair

The hiring fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 13.
The hiring fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 13.(WFISD Chartwells K12)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Independent School District’s Nutrition Department will host a hiring fair this week.

The department is powered by Chartwells K12.

The hiring fair is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 13.

The department is gearing up for the start of the school year.

Interviews will be conducted on the spot.

Candidates can apply at the fair or in advance using their smart phone by texting 558678 to 75000.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a child was shot Saturday morning.
Police investigate after child shot in Wichita Falls
Amber McDaniel
Details released in Amber McDaniel’s arrest
The focus of that bill is protecting the public from accused criminals who may be released on...
Wichita County leaders discuss Governor Abbott’s bail reform
Two men are dead and a woman is wounded after what Houston police say was a murder-suicide at a...
2 dead, 1 wounded in murder-suicide at Texas restaurant
James Dean Hawkins
Warrant issued for suspect in June shooting in Wichita Falls

Latest News

Rain chances are looking slim this week
weather
This week is looking hot
The classroom will be a place for students to participate in stem activities and plant gardens
WFPD build STEM classroom for Eastside students
As Delta variant spreads across Texas Latino leaders worry that many in their communities have...
Latino communities hope to see more vaccinated