Panda Biotech completes purchase of old Delphi building

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Panda Biotech has completed their purchase of the old Delphi building, according to the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce.

The industrial hemp company has raised the flags at its flagship location north of Wichita Falls on I-44.

Panda Biotech took another look at their financing options last month after the company withdrew their bond from the State of Texas due to the state’s deadline.

