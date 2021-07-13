City Guide
President Biden to reduce gun violence

Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Today President Biden met with members of congress and big city mayors to discuss gun violence. The president wants to reduce gun violence as it continues to rise.

Wichita Falls police department Sergeant Charlie Eipper says gun violence or any violence needs to be addressed with getting to know a persons heart. He believes it’s more of a ‘heart issue’ than what kind of weapon is being used.

“How can we reach our people and their hearts to get them to quite using violence against one another period. Whether it’s a firearm, and edge weapon a club or whatever it is or hands,” said Eipper.

Sargent Eipper also says the laws in place for gun violence work and that people must be held accountable when they break the law.

