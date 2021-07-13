City Guide
Saharan dust will be present in Texoma Tuesday

By Garrett James
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 95 with mostly sunny skies. If you notice a little bit of haze in the sky, it will be from some Saharan dust working its way into Texoma. This shouldn’t cause any issues. However, allergy sufferers and people who have asthma may experience some symptoms. We may see an isolated shower or two late tonight, once the sun goes down. Wednesday, we will dry out and stay hot. We will have a high of 94 with Sunny skies. Thursday looks to be hot and breezy. Thursday, we will have a high of 96 with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be stronger out of the south at 10-20 mph. Friday night, rain chances return to the forecast. Another frontal system looks to come into the area Friday. When the front comes in, it will bring rain chances for a few days.

