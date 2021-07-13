City Guide
Summer donations to WFAFB to be matched

Those who are getting food from the pantry are being screened and social distancing is in practice.(WFAFB Facebook page)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Donations to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank will be doubled this summer.

The E. Paul & Helen Buck Waggoner Foundation, Inc are matching all donations up to $10,000 to help make this a hunger-free summer. Donations will be matched until August 31.

READ: WFAFB Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout July

One in four children across the food bank’s 12-county service area are at risk of hunger every day.

If you would like to donate, click here.

