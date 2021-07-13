Summer donations to WFAFB to be matched

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Donations to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank will be doubled this summer.

The E. Paul & Helen Buck Waggoner Foundation, Inc are matching all donations up to $10,000 to help make this a hunger-free summer. Donations will be matched until August 31.

READ: WFAFB Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout July

One in four children across the food bank’s 12-county service area are at risk of hunger every day.

