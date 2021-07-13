Telehealth providing services for mental health

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Telehealth services have done their part to help their patients on a multitude of levels. Mental health groups have been wanting to create an online service so their patients could have the option to do it online instead of in person and now they can.

The pandemic was the jumpstart for Telehealth as people were no longer able to meet in person.

“How great it is to have telehealth as an option for people now,” said Tim Carr, host of support groups for Hope for Mental Health. “It has also had a big impact on his daughter with schizophrenia.”

“Even when she is anxious and she would probably not be able to make a face-to-face meeting, they can send her a link over the phone,” Carr said. “Then all she has to do is press it and she is in contact with her help provider. That is something she has been able to handle and has been a godsend blessing.”

Carr said that you do lose something from not having face-to-face meetings but having telehealth as another option is great. He believes this will open new doors for more opportunities for people to seek and receive the help they are looking for.

“It is important for people who suffer with mental health issues because sometimes their anxiety levels are too high,” Carr said. “The depression may be such that they don’t feel like they can leave their room even, but they can handle a phone call or a video conference. That allows them the opportunity to continue to receive healthcare even when they cannot go see their provider.”

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.