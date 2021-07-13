City Guide
Two arrested after shots fired from pickup in Wichita Falls

Alfredo Espinoza
Alfredo Espinoza(Wichita County Jail)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two people were arrested after shots were fired from a pickup truck in Wichita Falls early Tuesday morning.

Wichita Falls Police said at 2:21 a.m., officers were in the 1100 block of Sheppard Access Road when they saw two vehicles speeding down the road and heard gunshots. One of the vehicles quickly pulled over in a parking lot, where the driver told police the people in the other vehicle, a blue Chevy pickup, had been shooting at him.

The victim told police he pulled up to an intersection to see the pickup and an SUV in the middle of the road. The victim said the SUV drove off, so he tried to move past the truck when someone in the passenger seat of the pickup pulled out a gun and started firing, and then the truck started following after him.

Officers were eventually able to get the driver of the blue Chevy to pull over. Officers detained the driver, Luis Serna, and the passenger, Alfredo Espinoza, when they noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car. A search of the car found a 33-round glock magazine in the front passenger seat along with a spent 9 mm casing.

Officers later backtracked over where the suspects had driven and found a ruger handgun in a field near the road on Sheppard Access Road along the path they had driven.

Police said the suspects denied having any firearms.

When Espinoza was being booked in jail, police said he repeatedly got out of a chair that he was supposed to sit in during the booking process, and when police moved to get him back into his chair, he started threatening one of the officers.

Espinoza faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, obstruction or retaliation, tampering or fabricating physical evidence and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Serna, meanwhile, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

