WFISD encourages vaccines for students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD officials are encouraging parents to vaccinate their children against Covid-19 if they are eligible.

The district will perform contact tracing on infected students and those students will be required to follow health department quarantine guidelines, which will mean those students will miss school days.

Vaccinations are not required, but strongly encouraged.

