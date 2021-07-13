City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFISD encourages vaccines for students

Wichita Falls ISD officials are encouraging students to get vaccinated against the Coronavirus.
Wichita Falls ISD officials are encouraging students to get vaccinated against the Coronavirus.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD officials are encouraging parents to vaccinate their children against Covid-19 if they are eligible.

The district will perform contact tracing on infected students and those students will be required to follow health department quarantine guidelines, which will mean those students will miss school days.

Vaccinations are not required, but strongly encouraged.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jet from Sheppard Air Force Base made an emergency landing in Lawton Monday.
Jet from Sheppard AFB makes emergency landing in Lawton
A woman is dead after an elevator fell from the second to the first floor of a home in Wichita...
Woman dead after in-home elevator falls in Wichita County
The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to...
Boy, 3, dies after dental procedure in Kansas
Alfredo Espinoza and Luis Serna
Two arrested after shots fired from pickup in Wichita Falls
The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a child was shot Saturday morning.
Police investigate after child shot in Wichita Falls

Latest News

Panda Biotech LLC
Panda Biotech completes purchase of old Delphi building
A woman is dead after an elevator fell from the second to the first floor of a home in Wichita...
Woman killed after in-home elevator falls
Those who are getting food from the pantry are being screened and social distancing is in...
Summer donations to WFAFB to be matched
Wichita Falls Police investigating Monday night assault
Wichita Falls Police investigating Monday night assault