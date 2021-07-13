City Guide
Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom to retire

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom has decided to not run for reelection.

Judge Gossom has served as the Wichita County Judge since 1999. He said that he hopes he has left Wichita County better than it was when he started.

He wanted to wait to retire until the new county law enforcement center was complete.

We will hear much more from Judge Gossom coming up tonight on News Channel 6 at 10 p.m.

