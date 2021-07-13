City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita Falls Police investigating Monday night assault

Wichita Falls Police investigating Monday night assault
Wichita Falls Police investigating Monday night assault(kauz)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police are investigating an aggravated assault that happened on Seymour Highway Monday night.

Police said around 9:35 p.m., they were called to a parking lot on Seymour Highway for an assault. The victim there suffered a head injury and had small cuts over her body according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she told police the attack happened at the River Walk Suites.

She told officers she went to a room where there was a man that she knew. She got there to find the man along with another man and a woman.

Police said the man attacked her with a club-like weapon and the other man assaulted her as well.

No arrests have been made so far and police have not named any suspects.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jet from Sheppard Air Force Base made an emergency landing in Lawton Monday.
Jet from Sheppard AFB makes emergency landing in Lawton
The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to...
Boy, 3, dies after dental procedure in Kansas
The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a child was shot Saturday morning.
Police investigate after child shot in Wichita Falls
Guadalupe Valdez
Crime Stoppers seeks public help to solve June WF homicide
Amber McDaniel
Details released in Amber McDaniel’s arrest

Latest News

Alfredo Espinoza
Two arrested after shots fired from pickup in Wichita Falls
Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said a woman was killed after an in-home elevator fell from...
Woman dead after in-home elevator falls in Wichita County
Police set up a perimeter in search of a suspect Tuesday.
Wichita Falls police search for suspect who took off
Saharan dust will be present in Texoma Tuesday