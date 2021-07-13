Wichita Falls Police investigating Monday night assault

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police are investigating an aggravated assault that happened on Seymour Highway Monday night.

Police said around 9:35 p.m., they were called to a parking lot on Seymour Highway for an assault. The victim there suffered a head injury and had small cuts over her body according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she told police the attack happened at the River Walk Suites.

She told officers she went to a room where there was a man that she knew. She got there to find the man along with another man and a woman.

Police said the man attacked her with a club-like weapon and the other man assaulted her as well.

No arrests have been made so far and police have not named any suspects.

