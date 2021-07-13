City Guide
Wichita Falls police search for suspect who took off

Police set up a perimeter in search of a suspect Tuesday.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police are looking for a man who took off from them Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to a vehicle check on a motorcycle Tuesday morning near 8th Street and Fillmore. Police said the man on the motorcycle, who they believe to be Laken Lane Givens, took off.

Eventually he left the motorcycle and a helmet behind.

Givens has a warrant for his arrest out of Archer County.

Police set up a perimeter in the area in search of him.

Wichita Falls police said the motorcycle, valued at $15,000, was shown to be stolen back in April.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

