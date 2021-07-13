Woman dead after in-home elevator falls in Wichita County
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A woman has died after an elevator fell on her in Wichita County.
Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said an in-home elevator fell from the second floor to the first floor onto the woman, trapping her. It’s not clear how long she was trapped.
Sheriff Duke said a family member found her under the elevator and was able to get help from a neighbor who used a floor jack to help get her out.
Paramedics and first responders from Iowa Park Fire Department attempted life-saving measures, but the woman did not make it.
Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.