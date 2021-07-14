City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

2nd annual “Ride and Splash” happening July 24

2nd annual “Ride and Splash” happening July 24
2nd annual “Ride and Splash” happening July 24(Bike Wichita Falls)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Bike Wichita Falls is set to host their second annual “Ride and Splash” event on July 24.

Described as a free and fun bike educational event, attendees of all ages are encouraged to bring their bikes, scooters and skates to practice handling, signaling and overall bike safety. The event is happening near the Dr.’s Park Splash Pad in Hamilton Park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Refreshments, helmet fittings, giveaways and bike adjustments will all be available, as well as goody bags for the first 50 people who arrive.

Hotter‘N Hell Hundred officials will also be in attendance if anyone would like to sign up for their 40th Annual Ride; they’ll be offering free 10K distance vouchers too.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfredo Espinoza and Luis Serna
Two arrested after shots fired from pickup in Wichita Falls
A woman is dead after an elevator fell from the second to the first floor of a home in Wichita...
Woman dead after in-home elevator falls in Wichita County
A woman died after in-home elevator fell on her in Wichita County.
Victim identified in Wichita County elevator death
Wichita Falls Police investigating Monday night assault
Wichita Falls Police investigating Monday night assault
Ramon Rubio
Warrant issued in Guadalupe Valdez murder

Latest News

The Delta variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Wichita County.
Delta variant of Coronavirus confirmed in Wichita County
A woman died after in-home elevator fell on her in Wichita County.
Victim identified in Wichita County elevator death
Jim Johnson
Johnson running for Wichita County Judge
Health officials: 210 died from Texas winter storms