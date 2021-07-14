2nd annual “Ride and Splash” happening July 24

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Bike Wichita Falls is set to host their second annual “Ride and Splash” event on July 24.

Described as a free and fun bike educational event, attendees of all ages are encouraged to bring their bikes, scooters and skates to practice handling, signaling and overall bike safety. The event is happening near the Dr.’s Park Splash Pad in Hamilton Park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Refreshments, helmet fittings, giveaways and bike adjustments will all be available, as well as goody bags for the first 50 people who arrive.

Hotter‘N Hell Hundred officials will also be in attendance if anyone would like to sign up for their 40th Annual Ride; they’ll be offering free 10K distance vouchers too.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.