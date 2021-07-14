“90 for Dad” Bicycle Ride to benefit Hospice of Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An annual awareness and fundraiser bicycle ride is returning for its 13th year to benefit Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Dail Neely created the “90 for Dad” Bicycle Ride in memory of his father, Melvin Neely, and as a thank you to Hospice for the care they provided his family.

Bicycle riders will ride for 90 miles in memory of Melvin and Clara Nell (Polly) Neely on Saturday. Riders will gather at the Lakeside City Volunteer Fire Department on Highway 79 and will start the ride at 6:30 a.m., with a return time of 10 a.m.

“The goal is to create a special atmosphere that you can get at no other bike ride,” said Dail. “I want everyone to see and experience the people of HOSPICE and how they touch others’ lives. We laugh, we cry, we remember. It’s a time to share stories of those special people in our lives: dads, moms, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, spouses, and friends that we have lost. A celebration of life!”

The community is invited to join the riders on Saturday and cheer them on as they ride to show their appreciation for Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Dail organized the first ride in 2008, with a plan to host a 90-mile bike ride and ride every year for 10 years; the goal was to raise $10,000. To date, the bicycle ride has raised over $250,000 total in cash and in-kind gifts for Hospice of Wichita Falls.

