City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Death toll from Texas February cold spell rises by 59 to reach 210

People wait in line to fill propane tanks Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. Customers...
People wait in line to fill propane tanks Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. Customers waited over an hour in the freezing rain to fill their tanks. Millions in Texas had no power after a historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - State officials have added 59 deaths to the toll wrought by the February cold wave and the ensuing collapse of the Texas electric power grid.

The deaths newly tallied by the Texas Department of State Health Services boost the toll from 151 to 210 deaths, most from exposure to the sometimes-subzero temperatures.

The county with the highest death toll was Harris, where Houston is situated, with 43 deaths. Travis County, where Austin holds most of its population, had 28 deaths.

Dallas County reported 20 deaths. The toll is a far cry from the initial March 15 report of 57 deaths.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfredo Espinoza and Luis Serna
Two arrested after shots fired from pickup in Wichita Falls
A woman is dead after an elevator fell from the second to the first floor of a home in Wichita...
Woman dead after in-home elevator falls in Wichita County
A woman died after in-home elevator fell on her in Wichita County.
Victim identified in Wichita County elevator death
Wichita Falls Police investigating Monday night assault
Wichita Falls Police investigating Monday night assault
Ramon Rubio
Warrant issued in Guadalupe Valdez murder

Latest News

The Delta variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Wichita County.
Delta variant of Coronavirus confirmed in Wichita County
A woman died after in-home elevator fell on her in Wichita County.
Victim identified in Wichita County elevator death
Jim Johnson
Johnson running for Wichita County Judge
Health officials: 210 died from Texas winter storms
Texas Democrats said they are urging Congress again to pass federal voting laws, acknowledging...
Texas GOP threatens to OK arrest of 50 legislators who fled to Washington to block new voting restrictions