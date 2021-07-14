Delta variant of Coronavirus confirmed in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The COVID-19 Delta variant has reached Wichita County.

The Wichita County Public Health District said Wednesday that the Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed two test samples returned positive for the Delta variant.

The Health District had submitted eight samples to the state and has received six results so far. Three of those tested positive for the Alpha variant while two tested positive for the Delta variant and one was not suitable for testing. They are still awaiting results from the last two.

According to the World Health Organization, the Delta variant is 55% more transmissible than the Alpha variant. The Alpha variant was already 50% more transmissible than the original COVID-19 virus.

The Health District urges people who have not already been vaccinated against the Coronavirus to do so. People can sign up to get vaccinated here.

